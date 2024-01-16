Index – Foreign – Bill Gates sounded the alarm, this is his biggest fear

#Index #Foreign #Bill #Gates #sounded #alarm #biggest #fear

“Since the turn of the century, tremendous progress has been made in reducing child mortality, from 10 million a year to 5 million a year,” Bill Gates said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday morning. He added that the number of deaths has stagnated since 2019.

According to Gates, the international community is far from achieving the goal of reducing child deaths to 2.5 million per year by 2030.

According to the businessman ranked sixth on the Forbes rich list, this may be because developing countries have not been able to invest enough in healthcare. It found that progress in reducing child mortality in Africa had stalled since 2019. Debt payments in developing countries have jumped in recent years, and they have not been able to borrow as much from the international financial markets, so aid spending has also decreased, he added.

Gates said his foundation would spend a record $8.6 billion on health this year – an increase of $2 billion – but warned that health in poor countries was at risk of falling behind the global agenda.

You may be afraid of Donald Trump’s election victory

Without mentioning Donald Trump by name (who won a landslide victory in the 2024 US primary in Iowa), Gates said he was concerned that this year’s US presidential election could lead to cuts in the US aid budget, he wrote in his coverage of the event the Guardian.

The United States currently spends 0.23 percent of national income on aid, but according to Gates

the USA is the area where elections will have consequences. The aid budget may be reduced.

At an event in Davos on the future of healthcare, Gates called on rich countries to increase their aid spending to the UN target of 0.7 percent of GDP.

