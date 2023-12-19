Index – Foreign countries – Israel sent a terrifying warning to Iran

#Index #Foreign #countries #Israel #terrifying #warning #Iran

“The video footage shared by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) proves that the Israeli forces are systematically pushing forward, driving Hamas terrorists into smaller and smaller areas. At the moment, there is fierce fighting in the area of ​​the Jabaliya refugee camp, where there are likely to be several tunnel exits, Hamas still controls the eastern part of Gaza City, and Han-Younis is in the main attack line of the Israeli forces, which is no longer located in the northern part of the zone, but it is located much further south, almost at the Egyptian border,” said Ferenc Kaiser, associate professor of the National Public Service University, in his situation report to Index. According to the expert, the IDF’s ground units are fighting against Hamas with mechanized units, combat helicopters, drones, and air support by fighter-bombers on the main attack line of the Israeli forces.

Not even a palm’s worth of space

According to some calculations, 61 percent of our victims of the war in the Gaza Strip are civilians, and according to the IDF’s latest announcement, 7,000 terrorists were liquidated. At the beginning of the war, the Israeli forces called for the evacuation of people living in the northern part of the enclave, and already on December 18, civilians in the southern part of the enclave, so the question may legitimately arise as to where the Palestinian civilians can flee if the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip nor is it safe due to various operations.

Now they are slowly getting nowhere, but this is still the essential point of Hamas’s strategy, this is what they wanted to achieve, unfortunately the Israeli military is a partner in this. Hamas consciously uses the population as human shields. They place their troops, equipment and tunnel exits near schools, mosques, hospitals, refugee camps, water treatment plants or critical infrastructure. Israel simply cannot attack without civilian casualties. It follows from the history of the Gaza Strip that the vast majority of civilian victims are women and children. Almost half of the population of the zone are children, so Gaza is home to one of the youngest societies in the Arab world

– Ferenc Kaiser added, citing an American report that half of the Israeli air force partially uses “dumb bombs” in operations, which tend to fall where gravity takes them, and there can only be one reason for this: economy.

In the current phase of the war, the Gaza Strip has reached the point where Palestinian civilians are already fighting each other for drinking water and food, while children and women receive less and less humanitarian aid.

In the war between Israel and Hamas, many children lost their families or were separated from their families amid the horrors of the conflict, and they are considered even more defenseless in the current situation.

“According to the data provided by Hamas, approximately 7,700 children and 5,200 women died, if we add this up to roughly 13,000 civilian victims, the total number of fatalities is estimated at 19,000. That would mean all the dead men are terrorists. I don’t think it’s likely, but it’s also possible that women were also given weapons, but this is not typical in the Islamic world,” said Ferenc Kaiser, who said that it is impossible to verify Israel’s claim that 7,000 terrorists were killed, if only because , because in the case of the destruction of a tunnel or a target, it is difficult to say whether the victims were only civilians or terrorists, and in what proportion.

The biggest tunnel

The IDF found the largest tunnel in the zone since the beginning of the war, the four-kilometer-long and three-meter-wide passage was designed by Hamas to allow vehicles to travel fifty meters underground. Israeli forces were unaware of its existence. According to Ferenc Kaiser, no one can know exactly how many and how long tunnels were dug by Hamas and its rival, but currently fighting alongside the terrorist organization, Islamic Jihad. It was already an open secret that some of the concrete, steel and cement arriving in the zone was used for tunnel construction, and Israel therefore did not allow such materials to arrive in the enclave.

EXPOSED: The biggest Hamas terrorist tunnel discovered. This massive tunnel system branches out and spans well over four kilometers (2.5 miles). Its entrance is located only 400 meters (1,310 feet) from the Erez Crossing—used by Gazans on a daily basis to enter Israel for work… pic.twitter.com/RcjK5LbvGL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 17, 2023

“Even the fertilizer will become a rocket or an explosive,” added Ferenc Kaiser, who said that even the Palestinians themselves do not know where some tunnels lead or how long they are. “They were not built like the subways in Budapest. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have essentially been building them since 2016-2017,” said the associate professor of NKE, who said that the terrorists started to dig the more equipped and large-scale tunnels downwards from buildings, there is no sign on the surface of the earth that we can find a Hamas tunnel in the depths .

Cyber ​​attack on Iran

In Iran, more than half of the gas stations had to be put out of service due to a large-scale cyber attack. According to Iran, behind the attack is a hacker group called Sparrow of Prey (Gonjjesk-e-Darande) with close ties to Israel. According to the hackers, the attack is a response to the aggression committed by Iran and the militias it supports in the region. The last time a cyberattack hit gas stations in Iran was in 2021, when long lines formed at gas stations across the country. Tehran blamed Israel and the United States for the attacks. According to Kaiser Ferenc, the attack is definitely a signal, and we must not forget that the USA has sent huge forces to the region, we can talk about dozens of warships, two aircraft carriers, and an amphibious assault group. The specialist believes that this is not for the Lebanese Hezbollah, but for Iran, which fights in the region through proxies. Iran attacks American bases in the region through the militias it supports.

It is clear that the West, Israel and the United States are telling Iran that this was just a warm-up, if you don’t stop, we will increase our activity.

– said Ferenc Kaiser, who believes that the cyber attack and the deployment of significant American forces to the region are also a clear signal for Iran.

When can the war end?

Israel bombed Gaza almost to the ground, liquidated all the terrorist leaders living in the zone, killed thousands of their terrorists, while the civilian population can no longer be evacuated to a single square meter of territory. When can the fighting end?

According to Ferenc Kaiser, this is not a military issue, but a political one, because a terrorist organization can never be completely destroyed, it cannot be defeated 100 percent, not even if Israel occupies the entire Gaza Strip, kills a hundred thousand Palestinians, blows up all the tunnels, and captures all terrorists, as desperation, desperation, hopelessness and military operations breed radicalism again.

“Politics decided to attack the Gaza Strip, the Israeli soldiers would have moved in first, the politicians said to wait. Politics said there should be a ceasefire, but the soldiers didn’t want it, because Hamas was using the ceasefire to redeploy forces and strengthen its defense lines. Politics always decides,” said Ferenc Kaiser, who, quoting Carl von Clausewitz, added that war is always controlled by politics.

(Cover photo: Israeli soldiers in a tunnel used by militants of the Palestinian Islamist organization Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, in Beth Hanun in the northern part of the Gaza Strip near the Erez border crossing on December 17, 2023. Photo: Ariel Schalit / AP / MTI)

