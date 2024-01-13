Index – Foreign countries – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Friday news summary

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak traveled to Kiev on Friday, where he announced an increase in military aid to Ukraine to help Kiev acquire new combat drones, including long-range surveillance and maritime drones.

Sunak announced that Great Britain will increase its support to 2.5 billion pounds in the next financial year, thus increasing the level of support by 200 million pounds compared to the previous two years.

In a statement, the London government highlighted,

will send more drone shipments to Ukraine than anyone else, and most of the drones are expected to be manufactured in Britain.

According to the document, “the Ministry of Defense, in cooperation with international partners, will significantly increase the number of drones provided to the defense of Ukraine.”

According to Sunak’s office, the two countries will also sign a historic UK-Ukraine security cooperation agreement, which follows the agreement of the G7 group of the world’s most advanced industrialized countries to provide bilateral security guarantees to Ukraine.

According to Britain, the agreement “formalises the support that the UK has provided and will continue to provide to Ukraine, including intelligence sharing, cyber security, medical and military training and defense industrial cooperation”.

“I’m here today with one message: the UK will not waver”. He added,

We will stand by Ukraine in the darkest hours and in the better times to come

– stated the British Prime Minister.

