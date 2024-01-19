Index – Foreign countries – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Friday news summary

#Index #Foreign #countries #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Friday #news #summary

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called on all diplomatic representatives of Ukraine to increase their cooperation with partner states and to respond more actively to all cases where Russia circumvents sanctions, the Ukrainian President reported in a video post.

This is not just an abstract question. This is how a terrorist state is able to manufacture weapons, including missiles

– he said in the video message after meeting with the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Intelligence Service, Oleksandr Litvinenko.

As Zelensky emphasized, dozens of components for each Russian missile come from abroad, and many of them are purchased from companies from Western countries.

By preventing Russia from evading sanctions, we are literally blocking terror

Zelensky said.

As we wrote, Russia continues to receive components and equipment used in its defense industry from Western countries, including Finland. Investigative journalists have uncovered a number of companies registered in Finland with ties to Russia and their clients with the Federal Security Service (FSSB).