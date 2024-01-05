Index – Foreign countries – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Friday news summary

#Index #Foreign #countries #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Friday #news #summary

According to information from the United States, North Korea has supplied Russia with ballistic missiles and launch sites, which the Russian military has already deployed against Ukraine, the national security spokesman of the White House in Washington said.

John Kirby reported at a press conference in the President’s office that, according to the United States, at least one North Korean missile was fired by Russian forces on December 30, and several more were used during an overnight airstrike against Ukrainian territory on January 2.

The communications coordinator of the National Security Council also said that the effects of the Russian attacks are still being assessed, and added that one of the rockets landed in an open field in the Zaporizhzhya region.

John Kirby indicated that – according to US intelligence – Russia is trying to acquire short-range ballistic missiles from Iran, which is a sign that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Moscow to secure supplies for its war in Ukraine.

He noted that arms transfer talks between Russia and Iran have not yet been concluded, but the United States is concerned that they have advanced.

At the same time, he believed that since Russia is becoming more and more isolated on the world stage due to the sanctions, it will therefore turn to like-minded states for its weapons supply.

In October last year, the United States made public its information that a military shipment of about 1,000 containers from North Korea had reached Russia.

Iran has previously provided military drones to Russia, which were also deployed by Russian forces in Ukraine.