Volodymyr Ohrizko (who was Ukraine’s foreign minister from 2007 to 2009 and knew Russian Presidents Boris Yeltsin and Vladimir Putin personally) spoke to Ukrainska Pravda about why the war cannot end anytime soon.

When asked whether Putin could back down and admit defeat in the conflict, the former politician said:

No. It would mean that it would be destroyed in a political and even a physical sense.

Ohrizko was also asked how he saw the negotiations between Putin and former Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko. According to him, those conversations were a bit like a KGB/FSB interrogation: usually the Ukrainian president said something, to which Putin replied succinctly, for example, “yes, fine”, but there was no meaningful dialogue between the two parties.

It was like a deaf person talking to a dumb person

– he said, noting that Putin read his own words from notes every time during the negotiations, which made what took place there feel even less like a “normal human dialogue”.

And by the way, there was another interesting thing: Putin did not dare to look her in the eye for some reason. This was also surprising to me

– he said, adding: in his opinion, this could be explained by the fact that the Russian president did not trust himself or did not want to show his true personality.

