Index – Foreign countries – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday news summary

Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, imprisoned in Russia, was transferred to an unknown location from the Siberian prison where he had been imprisoned since September, his wife and lawyers announced on Monday, according to MTI’s report.

Yevgenija Kara-Murza wrote on X that her husband, who survived two poisoning attacks and developed a nervous system disease as a result, spent the last four months in solitary confinement in the Omsk prison.

However, prisoners who are transferred between Russia’s far-flung penitentiaries by rail or transport can be “traceable” for a long time. In December, a similar thing happened to the convicted Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, whose whereabouts were unknown for weeks.

The Russian Penitentiary Service has not yet responded to an inquiry regarding the whereabouts of Kara-Murza, who has Russian and British citizenship, and who was sentenced to twenty-five years in prison last April on charges of treason and making false statements about the Russian army.

British Foreign Minister David Cameron called on Russia on Monday to immediately inform the opposition politician’s legal representatives about Kara-Murza’s whereabouts.

“I am deeply concerned about Kara-Murza, a British citizen imprisoned in Russia for speaking out against the invasion of Ukraine,” Cameron wrote on X.