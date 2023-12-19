Index – Foreign countries – Russia’s war in Ukraine – Index’s Tuesday news summary

#Index #Foreign #countries #Russias #war #Ukraine #Indexs #Tuesday #news #summary

Robert Brovdi, a Birds of Hungarians The leader of the drone reconnaissance team spoke at an event about why they are now suffering their biggest losses on the front.

According to the Ukrainian news agency Unian, he said that at the beginning of the war, the biggest Ukrainian losses were caused by Russian artillery, but now the situation is different:

currently, mines and drones cause the most sensitive losses for Ukraine on the front.

“Today, when the Ukrainian army carries out counterattacks and penetrates into enemy territories, a third of the losses are caused by enemy mines,” he said. He also drew attention to the fact that the Ukrainian army is in dire need of devices that help detect explosives.

He also spoke about the fact that the Russians have a huge numerical superiority in the field of drones: according to his claim, this superiority can be up to ten times higher on some front lines. He also noted that the Russians use a lot of Chinese drones, which can cost between $350 and $400 each.

In connection with the above, Unian also noted that mines and explosives were placed in a density on the territory of Ukraine that could not be seen since the Second World War.

Experts previously told Time magazine that using conventional methods, it would take roughly 757 years to eliminate all the mines. But some believe that with the help of artificial intelligence, this process can be accelerated, so that within about 10 years, 80 percent of the mined areas will be usable.