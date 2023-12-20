Index – Foreign – Donald Tusk: Public media funding will not be provided in next year’s Polish budget

#Index #Foreign #Donald #Tusk #Public #media #funding #years #Polish #budget

Tusk held a press conference after the government meeting on the 2024 budget draft.

A public media such as it is now does not deserve to be financed from the taxpayers’ pockets

– said Tusk in response to a journalist’s question.

“We are ready to support the public media after the situation has improved,” he declared, adding that no funds will be allocated for the operation of the public media in next year’s budget.

Regarding the fact that the Sejm will put on the agenda on Tuesday the resolution concerning the Polish public service television, radio and the PAP news agency, Tusk said: the document “represents the first step towards the improvement of the public media”.

He announced: the parliamentary majority will prepare laws that “restore the basic neutrality of the public media”.

According to the draft resolution submitted on Tuesday by representatives of the majority parliamentary coalition consisting of the Citizens’ Coalition, the Polish Peasant Party, the Poland 2050 Party and the New Left faction, the Sejm calls on the competent bodies representing the state treasury to take “remedial measures” with the public media against.

The Sejm obliges itself to immediately start legislative work “ensuring the permanent restoration of the state in accordance with the Polish constitution”.

According to the proponents of the decision, the Law and Justice Party (PiS), which ruled from the fall of 2015 until last week, did not implement the decision made by the Polish Constitutional Court in December 2016, which partly classified as unconstitutional the provisions of the media law that came into force at the beginning of 2016, according to which the national radio and television council (KRRiT) revoked the right to appoint the heads of public television and radio, as well as the PAP.

Even after the parliamentary elections in October this year, the public media “campaigns in favor of the previous government camp (…), sometimes aggressively attacks the current government (…) presenting a completely falsified picture of reality to society,” the decision states.

Szymon Holownia, the president of the Sejm, underlined at his Tuesday morning press conference: the decision is not legally binding, it only “formulates the essence of the doubts concerning the (established in 2016) National Media Council (RMN)”, reports MTI.

PiS representative Lukasz Schreiber told journalists that the parliamentary majority is “trying to prepare its illegal actions by means of a decision” in the matter of public media. However, a decision “cannot question the laws and the constitution”, Schreiber underlined.

The Polish public media is currently supervised by the RMN, KRRiT continues to operate and watches over the enforcement of freedom of speech.

(Cover photo: Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk at the press conference after the first meeting of his government formed as a result of the October 15 parliamentary elections at the Prime Minister’s Office in Warsaw on December 19, 2023. Photo: Leszek Szymanski / EPA / MTI)

