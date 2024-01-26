Index – Foreign – “He who dies of hunger is stupid,” said Uganda’s foreign minister

#Index #Foreign #dies #hunger #stupid #Ugandas #foreign #minister

In 2022, at least 2,200 people died of starvation or related diseases in a famine in the Karamoja region of northeastern Uganda, according to data from an NGO, the Uganda Human Rights Commission. And approximately half a million people were malnourished because of the disaster.

A Ugandan minister recently spoke on public television about what he thinks about those who are starving in his country. Okello Oryem said:

Only an idiot, a real idiot, can starve to death in Uganda.

“He who works hard has land in Uganda. The climate is suitable despite climate change. If you make a hard effort, go out in the morning, cultivate your land, plant the seeds, maintain your plantation, how come you still don’t get food?” he asked the question. His statement was also shared on social media.

Okello Oryem’s statement caused quite a stir in the country, with some calling the statement insensitive and others saying that they think the minister simply does not understand why there is not enough food in Uganda.

Moses Aleper, a lawmaker from Chekwii County in the Karamoja region, called Okello Oryem’s remarks inappropriate, saying they were unfortunate remarks “from a minister who knows what is going on in the country”.

As he said, there are parts of Karamoja where there is enough rainfall and therefore food, but in some cases the lack of rainfall leads to a lack of food. As he said, in most cases, famine is primarily caused by climate change.

Ugandan writer and journalist Charles Onyango-Obbo, on the other hand, said: he thinks the minister does not understand that “famine in a country like Uganda is primarily a distribution/market problem”.

In this regard, the BBC noted that there are currently no official data on the food situation in Karamoja. However, they added that dry weather caused by climate change has led to famine in the region more than once.

