Index – Foreign – Israel dealt a fatal blow to Hamas

The IDF’s combat engineering unit, together with the Jahalom special operations unit and soldiers of the 401st brigade’s operations unit, destroyed the secret underground tunnel network that was captured by Israeli forces on Wednesday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

We took control of the headquarters of the Hamas leadership in Gaza, when this was revealed we destroyed the facility where senior Hamas officials had their apartments and offices

the IDF added.

The tunnel system was under the central part of the city of Gaza. The Jerusalem Post previously reported that Hamas leaders Ismail Haniyeh, Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif used this network to control the organization’s operations and movements in the center of Gaza City, nicknamed “Commanders’ Square”.

Colonel Beni Aharon noted that the tunnels were used to store equipment taken from civilians, which allowed Hamas leaders to hole up there for extended periods of time. The tunnel was deliberately created in an area that is located between residential areas, above the tunnel there is also a college, a hotel and a clothing store.

According to the IDF, the tunnel network was destroyed in a controlled manner.

