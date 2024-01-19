Index – Foreign – The euro is introduced in Kosovo, the Serbs are furious

#Index #Foreign #euro #introduced #Kosovo #Serbs #furious

From February, only euros can be accepted for cash payments throughout the country, meaning that money circulation will be stopped even in those settlements where the majority of Serbs live – MTI announced the decision of the Central Bank of Kosovo.

The Serbian dinar has always been the main currency in these settlements, and it remained so even when the 1998-1999 Serb-Kosovo conflict ended and after Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia in 2008.

According to Pristina, the attackers who attacked police officers near the town of Banjska last September were financed through these illegal channels.

The current decision was justified by the leadership in Pristina with the fact that the Serbian dinar enters Kosovo by bypassing the central bank of Kosovo and through the Serbian institutional system, so its path is completely untraceable and can even be used for illegal activities. According to official data, about half of the Kosovo Serb population receives their pension, salary or social support from the Serbian budget in dinars.

Aleksandar Vucsic also reacted to Pristina’s move

According to Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, the move in Pristina undermines the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, which has been going on for more than ten years through the mediation of Brussels, and its purpose is to expel the Serbian population from Kosovo. During his meetings at the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Serbian head of state also informed the politicians and diplomats present about the latest developments.

Miroslav Lajcak, the EU commissioner responsible for the dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo, confirmed that both the Serbian and Kosovo parties informed him about the plan to stop the flow of money.

He expressed his hope that the situation would not get worse because of this and that the two sides would find a peaceful solution.

He also added that he had informed the competent EU bodies about the planned action in Kosovo and the Serbian concerns, and the EU would soon take an official position on the matter.

In 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared its independence from Serbia, which Belgrade has refused to recognize ever since, and continues to consider the area, mostly inhabited by Albanians, as its southern province.

