Index – Homeland – The paramedics were found guilty of killing Elijah McClain

Elijah McClain, 23, died in August 2019 after being stopped by police in the Denver suburb of Aurora, Colorado.

In the criminal trial against the medical staff, the jury found Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec guilty of negligent homicide.

Cichuniec was also convicted of second-degree assault, while her partner was acquitted of the same charge, reports the BBC.

According to reports, McClain was walking around town when he was stopped by police. The three patrol officers who took action then started to fight with the man: the police allegedly wanted to search if he had a weapon.

One officer claimed the man tried to reach for his partner’s gun and was pushed to the ground and put in a chokehold.

As a result, McClain lost consciousness before officers stopped using the choke hold, but then the man began to struggle again. The police asked for help, and the paramedics who arrived at the scene administered ketamine to the man to make him sober up. Later, the court found that McClain had done nothing wrong.

Two of the officers involved in the incident, Nathan Woodyard and Jason Rosenblatt, were acquitted of the charges. The third officer, Randy Roedema, was found guilty of negligent homicide and third-degree assault.

Prosecutors in that case argued that his statement that McClain was “definitely high” contributed to paramedics’ decision to administer ketamine.

