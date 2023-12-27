Index – Homeland – Viktor Orbán: We mourn Hungary’s true friend

#Index #Homeland #Viktor #Orbán #mourn #Hungarys #true #friend

“Today we mourn a visionary German politician, a great European statesman and a true friend of Hungary: Wolfgang Schäuble. I express my sincere condolences to his family and the people of Germany,” said Prime Minister Viktor Orbán on his official X channel.

Today we mourn a visionary German politician, a great European statesman and a true friend of Hungary: Wolfgang Schäuble. My deepest condolences to his family and the people of Germany. — Viktor Orbán (@PM_ViktorOrban) December 27, 2023

As we wrote, Wolfgang Schäuble, German politician and former finance minister of Angela Merkel, died on Wednesday. Previously, he was also the president of the CDU, in which position he was succeeded by Merkel.

Schäuble took part in the German reunification talks in 1990 and, as finance minister, played a central role in the effort to pull Europe out of its debt crisis more than two decades later, The Guardian wrote.

Schäuble died on Tuesday evening at his home, his family told the German news agency dpa on Wednesday.

Schäuble became Chancellor Angela Merkel’s finance minister in October 2009, shortly before Greece’s ballooning budget deficit triggered a crisis that swept across the continent and threatened to destabilize the world financial order.

He has long advocated closer European unity and helped lead years of efforts for deeper integration and tighter regulation. However, Germany has been criticized for its emphasis on austerity and excessive austerity.

(Cover photo: Wolfgang Schäuble, the former president of the Bundestag, participates in the celebration organized on the occasion of his 80th birthday on September 18, 2022. Photo: Marijan Murat / picture alliance / Getty Images Hungary)

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!