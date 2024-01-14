Index – In the meantime – he found the right one at the age of 45 The star of Our Little Village moved in with his partner on the first date

#Index #age #star #Village #moved #partner #date

The billionaire is at the service of natural beauty.

After his role in Nagy Ő, Zoltán Jákob is starting another project close to him. In TV2’s program Mokka, the billionaire revealed that he is preparing a makeover show for viewers on his own YouTube channel, in which he and his team of professionals experienced in the beauty industry will beautify the ladies who apply.

I started a YouTube channel, doing a makeover show. A woman with a lack of self-confidence will become a woman full of self-confidence. First we select, now there are applicants. For those who are not satisfied with their appearance, or do not know what suits them, we come up with such things in the beauty industry: hair, eyelashes, clothes, everything… The title is Beauty Guru. I am the beauty guru but I have a team of 5 people who transform the ladies. The first broadcast was very successful.

– explained Jákob, who added: the special feature of the show lies in the fact that it does not depend on one person, but has a separate expert for each beauty industry sector.

He emphasized that they do not want to perform any plastic surgery on the girls, but will work with beauty products that are available on weekdays. In the end, they want to show viewers two types of transformation:

There are times when we only change the appearance, and we can do it overnight… Nutrition comes in as those long-term changes, because someone is just dissatisfied with their appearance, or they don’t know what suits them, and therefore, he lacks self-confidence. There are also those who are not satisfied with their shape, let’s say they are a little overweight, then we also take into account the topic of diet

Blikk quotes the words of the businessman.