Index – In the meantime – Victoria Beckham revealed what she regretted the most in her life

He also warns his daughter against this.

Accepting and loving yourself is one of the most important things in life, says Victoria Beckham, who wants to do everything she can to help her daughter Harper Seven realize how valuable she really is. The former member of the Spice Girls said in this regard: her 12-year-old teenage daughter is sometimes quite insecure about her beauty, which is why she has not yet told her that she has had breast surgery. The singer-turned-fashion designer doesn’t want her daughter to make the same mistake she did.

Harper said to me the other day: “Mommy, I have a big gap between my teeth and my mole is bothering me too.” And I decided that that gap would bring him good luck. Then I told her that one of our close family friends, Cindy Crawford, also has a mole on her face. They asked him to remove it, but it is this birthmark that makes Cindy Cindy Crawford. (…) I’ll be honest, it would have been better if I hadn’t had my breasts done. It was just a fleeting moment, but I think I can share my experience with my daughter. But we’re not there yet

said the former member of the Spice Girls.

As is known, Victoria Beckham denied for years that she had changed her appearance, and although her breast size grew enormously from one moment to the next, she only admitted in 2011 that she went under the knife. However, she regretted the plastic surgery, so she removed the implants.

Also Read:  21 euros for a sausage and 10 euros for a mulled wine: visitors to Christmas towns in Europe are angered by the prices

(via Indy100)

