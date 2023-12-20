Index – Meanwhile – This mother of two is making a fortune as a professional Christmas tree decorator

#Index #mother #making #fortune #professional #Christmas #tree #decorator

Thanks to her dream job, a 30-year-old British mother doesn’t have to worry about finances. Bristol-based Janine Ralph, who has always been a fan of interior design, first posted an ad on her Facebook page last year saying she would be happy to decorate other people’s Christmas trees in exchange for some money, but she didn’t expect people would be clamoring for her. Now he works as a professional Christmas tree decorator, and the exceptional service he provides has suddenly become so popular that he started accepting pre-orders in July this year and decided it was worth raising the prices. However, he only deals with beautifying other people’s trees as a second job.

Ralph’s prices start at £40 (approximately HUF 17,500). The price also changes in light of the fact that the customer asks him to assemble the string lights and then put them on the tree. Your calendar has filled up so quickly that you cannot fulfill any more requests. He calculates that this year he will earn 2,000 pounds (nearly HUF 880,000) decorating the tree, which will cover his family’s Christmas party.

13

Gallery: This mother of two decorates Christmas trees for money Photo: Janine Ralph / SWNS / Northfoto

Also Read:  a death toll of more than 17,500

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Wall Street starts higher driven by US construction data
Wall Street starts higher driven by US construction data
Posted on
The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead
The largest gaming trade fair in the world is finally dead
Posted on
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
Posted on
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News