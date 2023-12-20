Index – Meanwhile – This mother of two is making a fortune as a professional Christmas tree decorator

#Index #mother #making #fortune #professional #Christmas #tree #decorator

Thanks to her dream job, a 30-year-old British mother doesn’t have to worry about finances. Bristol-based Janine Ralph, who has always been a fan of interior design, first posted an ad on her Facebook page last year saying she would be happy to decorate other people’s Christmas trees in exchange for some money, but she didn’t expect people would be clamoring for her. Now he works as a professional Christmas tree decorator, and the exceptional service he provides has suddenly become so popular that he started accepting pre-orders in July this year and decided it was worth raising the prices. However, he only deals with beautifying other people’s trees as a second job.

Ralph’s prices start at £40 (approximately HUF 17,500). The price also changes in light of the fact that the customer asks him to assemble the string lights and then put them on the tree. Your calendar has filled up so quickly that you cannot fulfill any more requests. He calculates that this year he will earn 2,000 pounds (nearly HUF 880,000) decorating the tree, which will cover his family’s Christmas party.

13

Gallery: This mother of two decorates Christmas trees for money Photo: Janine Ralph / SWNS / Northfoto