Index – Science – If the cosmic strings are broken, the universe can be affected

#Index #Science #cosmic #strings #broken #universe #affected

According to astronomers’ assumptions, the cosmic strings were created by the state changes taking place in space during the Big Bang, when the universe expanded, the high-energy, hot plasma cooled, but when the higher and lower temperature areas came into contact, the connection was broken, and the irregularities, the cosmic strings, were created.

These irregularities, or errors, can explain the cosmic microwave background radiation that fills the entire universe, and this background radiation is evidence of the Big Bang.

Cosmologists usually liken the formation of strings to the freezing of water: these are anomalies like cracks in ice. Strings are thinner than a proton, but very dense, a few kilometers of string can have the same mass as the Earth itself.

Contingent evidence

In 2009, the PAMELA (Payload for Antimatter Matter Exploration and Light-Nuclei Astrophysics) spacecraft detected a powerful positron wave (antielectron wave) in addition to the usual radiation in space. This could have been caused by sections of the cosmic strings breaking off, creating new strings, but they collapsed and emitted large amounts of positrons.

But there are also hypotheses according to which the strings that have existed since the Big Bang are stable and unbreakable. Yet we have not yet experienced their vibrations, which could happen, for example, if they intersected and the particles and radiations would start.

MANY MODELS OF THE EARLY UNIVERSE PREDICT THE EXISTENCE OF COSMIC STRINGS, BUT IF THESE STRINGS WERE REALLY THERE DURING THE BIG BANG, WHERE HAVE THEY GONE NOW? and are they really gone?

Light splits near a cosmic string, so if it happens to fall on a distant galaxy in our field of vision, the image of that galaxy splits into two. This could be detected in September 2023, when they found a strange pair of galaxies that could prove the folds of the universe. The two galaxies probably only appear as if they are two separate objects, but it is actually the duplication of light that causes the illusion. And this could have been caused by the cosmic string between us and the galaxy by creating a gravitational lens.

Metastable position

According to a new study led by researchers at Japan’s Kavli Universe Institute of Physics and Mathematics, cosmic strings may not be as stable as we thought. Their state may be more characterized by an organization known in physics as metastable, that is, their equilibrium position becomes unstable due to a major disturbance or deflection and is forced to a new arrangement.

According to Japanese researchers, other entities such as magnetic monopoles can destabilize the cosmic string. Such magnetic monopoles could have been created in the early period of the universe, their special feature is that in them the north and south poles are not paired, they move independently of each other, unlike in a normal magnet, which even at the atomic level has bipolarity inseparably.

Cosmic strings can have monopoles with antimonopoles near them, they annihilate each other, and the energy released from this process can split a cosmic string in two. Then a destabilization process starts, and the cosmic string vibrates and dissolves in the universe, which leads to the birth of gravitational waves. And this can really vibrate the universe.

5 books

More than 600 amazing, interesting and educational stories!

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!