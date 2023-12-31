Index – Science – Talking or shouting while sleeping can even be a symptom of a serious illness

Many people wake up at night, but not because of talking, because it usually doesn’t bother someone who talks in their sleep, but it can wake up the people who live in the same apartment. Is talking and shouting at night a pathological habit?

Many things can disrupt a night’s sleep, from snoring to sleepwalking, and sleep talking is one of them. However, like snoring, this usually does not bother the sleeper, but the people around him. Is it normal to talk while sleeping? Maxisciences asks.

Sleep talking, aka somniloquy, a very common nocturnal behavior according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine. Kelly Glazer Baron, a clinical psychologist and director of the sleep medicine program at the University of Utah, says occasional night talking is normal and nothing to worry about, but if it happens regularly, it could be a sign of something serious.

Speech can be induced by stress or alcohol, because they disrupt restful rest, but the problem can be remedied by establishing a regular sleep schedule, or, of course, by the most obvious solutions: limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding devices that emit blue light before sleep, and neglecting caffeine and exercise in the evening .

But sleep apnea – when breathing stops for a short time during sleep – can also cause speech, because it can cause a person to wake up several times during the night, and the confusion can even trigger accelerated communication, as can post-traumatic stress disorder, or the REM phase is unusual operation. If something strange, emotionally stressful happens, for example we see violent images in our dreams, we may be more inclined to be loud (even cursing, laughing, shouting) or moving (hitting, kicking).

