Index – Science – With its hundred skyscrapers, medieval Bologna was more astonishing than Manhattan

Bologna’s famous central square (Porta Ravegnana) was closed last fall, and it is expected to remain closed for several years, because the two leaning medieval towers rising there have become life-threatening, cracks have appeared in their walls and may even collapse.

The 97-meter high Asinelli and 48-meter Garisenda towers were built between 1109 and 1119 by the wealthy families that bear their names. Originally, the smaller one (Garisenda) was 60 meters high, but in the 14th century, it was definitely demolished, as it was heavily tilted due to an earthquake. He became the Leaning Tower of Bologna, which is at least as tilted as the 57-meter-high Pisa, but what is really worrying is that now the direction of its tilt has also changed slightly. The taller one (Asinelli) is also a little crooked, but compared to the Garisenda, it stands straight like stakes, but it is also not in very good condition.

Think about it: the Asinelli tower, with its 97 meters, reaches the height of three ten-story panels placed on top of each other, and the smaller one is also ten and a half stories high. But what is most interesting is that there were once at least 100 similar (on average 60-meter) “skyscrapers” in the city. Bologna could literally look like a medieval Manhattan.

Impressive and breathtaking, if you look at these two towers that are more than 900 years old, you can hardly believe your eyes.

we just don’t know exactly whether we finally built so many towers in the early 1100s.

These square-based brick buildings do not really seem practical at first glance. They are narrow and high, and climbing hundreds of stairs was not a popular event back then either. Moreover, since the bricks could not support the weight of the towers, many of them collapsed on their own within a hundred years. Or, fearing this, the owners themselves demolished it to a height of a few tens of meters. Like, for example, the 48-meter leaning Garisenda tower, in its original size it would probably have collapsed a long time ago.

It’s a wonder that the static alarm bell had to be sounded only now, because the two twin towers, built closely next to each other, have already presented an impossible sight that challenges physics.

After drinking the good Albano dolce and making my way home, I had the most shocking adventure of my trip to Italy. I went, took refuge cheerfully in the darkness, and suddenly a vision stood before me in a square. Two giant leaning towers, but so lean I thought I was drunk. One leaned to the right, the other to the left, and there the Asinelli and the Garisenda lumbered silently and darkly in the square, fearfully. They were as grotesquely terrifying and as stylized as medieval, like some of Milán Füst’s poems

– wrote writer and literary historian Antal Szerb The third tower in his Italian travel diary from 1936, some details of which are the inevitable (and anyway world-famous) Traveler and moonlight was also included in his novel.

Of the approximately 100 towers that were once built, 22 structures, mostly demolished, remain today, of which this pair of towers, which have become dangerous, are the best known. But there are almost no meaningful historical sources about why the rich urban burghers undertook these obviously extremely expensive, tiring efforts that lasted for many years with the technology of the time (still impressive today). For example, the name of the Asinelli family (oddly meaning donkeys in Italian) does not appear for the first time until 1185, almost 70 years after the supposed construction of the tower attributed to them.

There are several ideas about what purpose they were made for.

Out of necessity…

One of the most likely and most frequently mentioned arguments is that the towers were status symbols (not useful for much) of rival families. The rich clans wanted to show off their power and influence by building a tower named after them as high as possible. Let everyone see who they are. Nouveau riche families flaunted their power with towers, which is why 100 phallic symbols were erected in the rising, affluent merchant city in the 1100s.

An understandable explanation,

ego, power and arrogance could be a major driving force in all ages.

In Romeo and Juliet, the rivalry between the Montagues and the Capulets also led to tragedy. True, in medieval Verona, where the story takes place, only bell towers were built, the function of which is at least clear.

Not so in the Tuscan town between Florence and Siena, Saint Gimignanoin, where at the same time 72 towers (similar to the ones in Bologna) stood tall, among them there were also 70-meter ones. Today, 13 of them remain. Or in the Lombard city south of Milan, Paviain, where they also got into the fad in the early 1100s, and according to records, about 65 were erected, 23 of which are still standing today.

It is likely, however, that these strange towers were not just prestige investments. There were (also) turbulent times at that time, and the wars for the appointment of high priests and the right to crown emperors (wars of investiture) raged between the papacy and the German-Roman Empire, which even ruled Northern Italy at the time. Popes who were captured and then escaped, conscripted and plundering Normans and perpetual battles characterized the era. And the famous Kanossajárás, when IV. The German-Roman Emperor Henry repented and followed the curse of VII. Pope Gregory in front of the castle of Canossa near Bologna, allegedly barefoot and in a penitential fur coat.

…or they could also be built from defense

It didn’t matter at all who was on which side. Not to mention the fashionable Italian cities that compete with each other non-stop (and often attack each other). The towers, mostly with only narrow, porthole-like openings, therefore probably also functioned as fortresses. At that time, strong, well-defended city walls had not yet been built, so at the time of their construction, the towers had a vital defensive raison d’être. Last but not least, the surrounding area, as well as the approaching danger, was clearly visible from above.

Hidden rooms, passages accessible through hidden doors, and secret underground tunnels connecting towers were found in several towers in Bologna. It is obvious that they could also be used to store values. And as an escape route or hideout in times of turmoil. On the lower levels, if necessary, you could even live continuously.

The tower-building frenzy lasted for a hundred years, in the 13th century many of them were demolished or demolished, and others simply collapsed. Towers were also erected in Florence, but most of them were destroyed by the storms of history, the laws of physics, fires, earthquakes or urban planning.

Gravitational acceleration is the highest

Fortunately, not Asinelli, who is a bit crooked and probably a record holder in his age, 97 meters tall. Otherwise Giovanni Battista Riccioli Jesuit astronomer and mathematician (with fellow Jesuit scientist, Francesco Maria Grimaldival) between 1640 and 1650, he could not have been the first in the world to measure the acceleration of freely falling objects with his experiments on the top of the Asinelli tower, which is now about to collapse (9.81 m/s2 ). And thus justify Galileo’s idea. Galileo, who was born in Pisa, allegedly dropped bodies of different masses from the Leaning Tower of Pisa, which was built as a bell tower, and discovered that the speed of free fall is independent of their mass (if there is no air resistance).

Whether the legend is true or not, gravitational acceleration constant (!) value was measured from the grandiose Asinelli Tower in Bologna, next to the Garisenda Tower, which is slightly more tilted than the Leaning Tower of Pisa. And looking at the leaning towers of Bologna, it is reassuring that, after many decades of effort, the leaning of the Leaning Tower of Pisa has been stopped, so much so that, according to experts, its condition will be stable for at least another three hundred years.

