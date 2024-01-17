Index – Sport – Another Hungarian mountain climbing expedition sets out for one of the most challenging mountain peaks

#Index #Sport #Hungarian #mountain #climbing #expedition #sets #challenging #mountain #peaks

At the end of January 2024, two well-acquainted Hungarian mountain climbing couples, Viktor Ágoston and László Szász, and Dávid Kocsis and András Ruskó, will set out to conquer Georgia’s highest point, Shkhara, according to the team’s statement sent to our editors.

As it was written, the peak, located at an altitude of 5193 meters, is a great challenge to climb, especially in winter, which was the first and so far the only climbing couple from Georgia to climb the south wall in 2018. Since then, there have been no further attempts to climb the 2,000-meter wall again in winter, they added.

The team that set out as part of the Hungarian National Mountaineering Team made a test of this in 2020, when they tried to climb the south wall, on the Beknu Khergiani route, from which no one had ever approached the summit. At that time, due to the intense snowfall, they had to turn back at the last difficult section, at 4300 meters.

According to the announcement, the current team will set off on January 19, 2024, and they plan to return home on February 9. Their goal with the challenge is to plant the Hungarian flag on the top of Shkhara.

In the light of previous experiences, we have developed a new strategy with which we will set off on the mountain. We know the technical difficulties and are prepared to overcome them, so only the changing conditions of the mountain can present us with obstacles

Viktor Ágoston said.

