Index – Sport – Karim Benzema filed a lawsuit against the French interior minister, who would take the Ballon d’Or away from him

Gérald Darmanin said in October that Benzema had “notorious links” with the Sunni Muslim Islamist group. Benzema’s lawyer said the comment “undermines” his honor and reputation.

The Muslim Brotherhood is banned in several countries, including Egypt, Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Darmanin’s comments in October came after the player tweeted his support for the people of Gaza, who are “again victims of the unjust bombing that spares neither women nor children”.

Karim Benzema, 36, who plays for Saudi Arabia and is Muslim, quickly issued a rebuttal and threatened the minister with legal action for defamation. In his 92-page submission, which was widely reported by the French media on Tuesday,

claims that he “has never had the slightest connection with the Muslim Brotherhood, nor (to his knowledge) with anyone who claims to be a member of it.”

The former Real Madrid star added: “I am aware of the extent to which my reputation is being used in political games, which are all the more scandalous because the dramatic events that have taken place since October 7 deserve something completely different from these types of statements.”

His lawyer, Hugues Vigier, told the French RTL channel that the footballer was a victim of “political exploitation” and accused the interior minister of “stirring up division in France”, reports the BBC.

Darmanin has not yet commented on the submission.

He has previously targeted Karim Benzema for other reasons, including his refusal to sing the French national anthem.

The Muslim Brotherhood was founded in Egypt about 80 years ago. This provided the foundation for many of today’s Islamist organizations, including Hamas. Primarily an ideological movement without a formal structure, and although it has been banned in many countries, it is not restricted in most of the European Union.

(Cover photo: Karim Benzema will receive the Ballon d’Or on October 17, 2022. Photo: Aurelien Meunier / Getty Images Hungary)

