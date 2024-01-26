Index – Tech – One of the thinnest phones in the world is making its way to Hungary

#Index #Tech #thinnest #phones #world #making #Hungary

Honor unveiled the Magic V2, one of the thinnest bendable mobiles of all time, within the framework of IFA 2023 in Berlin – which, despite its debut, has not been on store shelves in recent months; at least in this country. However, the wait is over, and Honor celebrated the big day at the Porsche center in Leipzig, where a special edition of the previously known phone was also presented.

As we reported in our September article, the new generation Magic V2 follows the same design as its predecessors. Its external display is 6.43 inches, while the internal panel can be expanded to 7.92 inches. Both displays support 120 Hz image refresh, as well as 3840 Hz PWM dimming, which is also present in the Honor 90, so using the device is much less taxing – at least on the eyes. However, the real innovations are exceptionally not to be found in the area of ​​the display.

However, one of the biggest selling points of the Honor Magic V2 is that it is extremely thin. The device is only 4.70 millimeters thick when opened, and 9.9 millimeters when folded, which sounds quite impressive compared to the 13.4 millimeters of the competing Galaxy Z Fold5, which debuted in August, even though Samsung prefers reliability rather than continuous aimed at competition.

When opened, the device is only 4.7 millimeters thick, which makes it the thinnest flip phone currently available. In order for this to happen, Honor also designed a self-developed battery for the device, which was given the concept name Honor Silicon-carbon battery. The batteries divided into two parts have a total capacity of around 5,000 milliampere hours, and their thickness is only 2.7 millimeters. In terms of operating time, Honor promises that the Magic V2 will be able to operate for 1.7 hours longer compared to an iPhone 14 Pro – however, this is only true if the device is used folded, Honor’s advantage is only 20 minutes when opened.

THE EXECUTION OF THE THINNESS WAS ALSO HELPED BY A NEW GENERATION HINGE, WHICH GOT AN EXTERIOR SHELL MADE OF TITANIUM FOR THE INTEREST OF STRAP COURT.

By the way, the Magic V2 operates with a 50-megapixel large, a 50-megapixel ultra-large, and a 20-megapixel telephoto camera, while there is a 16-megapixel unit on the front. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, along with an Adreno 740 graphics unit and 16 gigabytes of memory – unfortunately, Honor did not change the inside of the device to fit the newer 8 Gen 3 chip, so the buyers will be forced to enter with the previous generation chip.

But how much is that much?

Since the Magic V2 was already a well-known device, of course the company had to come up with something new – this was the limited Porsche design edition of the Magic V2, which takes the bendable mobile phone to a new level in terms of looks. The specifications of the Magic V2 RSR have not changed, the device offers the same features as the normal V2 – only hidden in a new exterior designed together with Porsche, which mainly changes the appearance of the back panel and the camera island.

The Honor Magic V2 is already available from today, January 26, and the starting price in Hungary has been set by the Chinese company at HUF 799,000 for the model equipped with 512 gigabytes of storage space, which is quite a lot of money. Honor itself is aware of this, so if you get the phone in the next few days, you will also receive an LG TV as a gift from the company, which is an extremely strange collaboration, but you can’t really get involved. The company has not yet shared information about the availability of the Honor Magic V2 RSR.

