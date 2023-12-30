Index – Tech-Science – Another malicious software bids for our personal data

#Index #TechScience #malicious #software #bids #personal #data

This new version is even more advanced than the previous one in April, and the target this time is access to and abuse of personal data.

According to the researchers’ findings, the malware is currently being distributed on Zombinder, a platform that embeds elements into applications that appear to be completely legitimate. All this results in users not even suspecting the presence of the malware.

But it’s all the more dangerous because the dangerous code is at its best in the background. This time Chameleon is distributed using the perfectly normal looking Chrome browser and attacks Android 13 and 14 systems with it.

Externally installed, legitimate-looking Chrome asks for permission for accessibility services when installed, thereby bypassing system protection in an instant. And then comes the most alarming part: the malware disables biometric identification through accessibility features, forcing the user to use password-based or code-based identification instead of fingerprint-based or face-based identification, and Chameleon steals the entered data the first time it is entered. .

After that, the virus can arbitrarily unlock the infected device at any time, but with carefully designed methods it can cause a lot of damage in the background without being noticed, since it can access almost anything on the device. Experts recommend that we only install applications from the Play Store in order to prevent problems.

