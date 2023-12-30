Index – Tech-Science – Another malicious software bids for our personal data

#Index #TechScience #malicious #software #bids #personal #data

This new version is even more advanced than the previous one in April, and the target this time is access to and abuse of personal data.

According to the researchers’ findings, the malware is currently being distributed on Zombinder, a platform that embeds elements into applications that appear to be completely legitimate. All this results in users not even suspecting the presence of the malware.

But it’s all the more dangerous because the dangerous code is at its best in the background. This time Chameleon is distributed using the perfectly normal looking Chrome browser and attacks Android 13 and 14 systems with it.

Externally installed, legitimate-looking Chrome asks for permission for accessibility services when installed, thereby bypassing system protection in an instant. And then comes the most alarming part: the malware disables biometric identification through accessibility features, forcing the user to use password-based or code-based identification instead of fingerprint-based or face-based identification, and Chameleon steals the entered data the first time it is entered. .

After that, the virus can arbitrarily unlock the infected device at any time, but with carefully designed methods it can cause a lot of damage in the background without being noticed, since it can access almost anything on the device. Experts recommend that we only install applications from the Play Store in order to prevent problems.

Again 150 brand new, exciting topics with surprising answers

I WILL BUY IT

Follow Index on Facebook too!

I’m following you!

Also Read:  PREPARING FOR THE HOLIDAYS - Vision Madagascar thinks of the poor

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky
The first Tesla Cybertruck had an accident. The young driver was very lucky
Posted on
Europeans sleep poorly, according to Huawei, smart watches can alleviate the problem
Europeans sleep poorly, according to Huawei, smart watches can alleviate the problem
Posted on
City architect Torleif Falk: This is what Stockholm’s future looks like
City architect Torleif Falk: This is what Stockholm’s future looks like
Posted on
Alianza Lima will go for Paolo Guerrero: what is known about the possible signing of the ‘Predator’
Alianza Lima will go for Paolo Guerrero: what is known about the possible signing of the ‘Predator’
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News