Index – Tech-Science – Apple’s revolutionary device may arrive even earlier than expected

As previously reported by Index, the Vision Pro was revealed at the Worldwide Developer Conference in June, where they talked about the device for almost an hour, which passed in the blink of an eye, as the Vision Pro offered so many new features that the one-hour presentation was almost felt little; at most, the interested parties could only outline what exactly the device was going to be.

Of course, this was helped somewhat by the reports of the lucky people who were able to test the device in the meantime, but we will find out what the Vision Pro will be really useful for only after the debut, for which we don’t have to wait that long. Bloomberg journalist and one of the most reliable Apple experts, Mark Gurman, previously stated that he believes that Apple can start selling the glasses in February, but his rival, Ming-Chi Kuo, believes that

that the revolutionary device could be in stores as early as the end of January.

Still, both agree that it will be Apple’s most complex sales process to date: Apple employees have received special training, but several retail stores have also been renovated to include an Apple Vision Pro demo room where potential customers can try out the $3,500 device.

