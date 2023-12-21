Index – Tech-Science – Artificial intelligence can already tell when someone is likely to die

To train the program called Life2Vec, Sune Lehmann Jørgensen, an employee of the Danish Technical University, and his colleagues used a Danish data set that contains the education, medical and hospital visits, possible diagnoses, income and occupation of 6 million people between 2008 and 2020.

According to the researchers, Life2vec can examine a person’s life events and, based on what has happened, determine what is most likely to happen to that person in the future.

In order to test the program, the researchers fed the data of people between the ages of 35 and 65 into the program, some of whom had already died between 2016 and 2020, but information from the last four years of their lives was no longer shared with the artificial intelligence. Life2vec’s job was to determine who is still alive.

The result was no less than 11 percent more accurate than the analysis made by any currently available artificial intelligence model – although the researchers did not reveal the overall accuracy of the program, writes New Scientist.

