Index – Tech-Science – Do you also get up early? Then his ancestors could even be Neanderthals

A Genome Biology and Evolution According to a study published this week in the journal Neanderthal DNA, it can be found in some people today and can determine whether someone is a natural early riser, reports The Washington Post.

According to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, Neanderthals are our closest extinct human relatives and had defining physical characteristics such as larger noses, slanted cheekbones and stockier bodies. They are known to have used sophisticated tools, controlled fire, were skilled at hunting, wore clothing, and lived in shelters.

We found that Neanderthal DNA left in modern humans due to interbreeding has a significant and directed effect on modern humans. In particular, Neanderthal DNA associated with chronotype consistently increases the tendency to be an early riser

Tony Capra, co-author of the study, associate professor of the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of California, told the newspaper.

Migration to the north was important

As the ancestors of Eurasians, who now live from the British Isles to the mountains of Siberia, began to migrate out of Africa about 70,000 years ago, they were exposed to a new environment at higher latitudes, where climate, temperature and light conditions were more varied, according to the study.

According to the study, those arriving in Eurasia mixed with the existing population, “initially with Neanderthals” and later with others, such as the now-extinct Denisovans. This created an opportunity for humans to acquire a genetic stock that was already adapted to this new environment.

At higher latitudes, the seasonal variation in light and dark cycles during the year is greater than at equatorial latitudes

Capra said.

It was not “immediately clear why early rising would be beneficial at higher latitudes,” although the study found that in modern humans, morning lifestyles are associated with “faster rates of the circadian gene network,” which may be an advantage.

The discovery could help people better understand their sleep patterns today, as work and technology addiction can affect our innate sleep patterns.

Changes in the circadian rhythm

Our circadian rhythm provides natural guidance for the body through its daily cycle. It tells you when it’s time to eat, sleep, and wake up. It’s the “internal” rhythm that adjusts the biology of animals and plants to the cycle of light and dark, and is regulated by “a central circadian clock that adapts to the environment through light exposure,” said Simon Archer, a professor at the University of Surrey in Britain, whose specialty is molecular biology of sleep.

It is common for someone to have difficulty falling asleep or staying awake. This is because their circadian rhythms have been disrupted by health issues such as stress, depression, anxiety and hyperthyroidism, work or travel.

Changes like daylight saving time can also affect circadian rhythms, as the body loses an hour of early morning sunlight, which experts say is crucial to maintaining our sleep-wake cycle and overall health.

Sleep problems can lead to changes in metabolism and immunity that have been linked to health problems such as cancer, heart disease and fatigue.

