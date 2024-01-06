Index – Tech-Science – Shocking side effects of Covid vaccines have been revealed

#Index #TechScience #Shocking #side #effects #Covid #vaccines #revealed

As a side effect of the Covid vaccines, countless symptoms circulated on the internet, but no clear evidence was found that they actually develop due to the vaccinations. Until then. A study has shown that vaccines can cause dangerous side effects, which affect the heart, especially in women (75 percent).

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a condition with temporary left ventricular dysfunction, which in some cases can even be life-threatening.

According to research conducted by Pakistani specialists, the average age of those suffering from cardiomyopathy (a type of heart muscle disease) caused by Covid vaccines was 55.8 years, and the side effect mainly affected women. In the majority of cases (87.5 percent), the patients received a vaccine with mRNA technology, which means in practice that the symptoms mainly appeared after the administration of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

What were these?

Chest pain, shortness of breath and nausea were the main symptoms. On average, 3 days passed until the first symptoms appeared. An elevated cardiac troponin level was experienced in all patients, and a left ventricular ejection fraction (heart failure) was observed in 50 percent of them.

In the group of 15 people participating in the research, 87.5 percent of the patients were able to leave after recovery, but the outcome was fatal for 12.5 percent of them.

The researchers emphasize that further international research is needed to explore the phenomenon more deeply, since the sample size is very small compared to the billions of vaccines administered.

Fortunately, cardiomyopathy is a rare side effect, affecting only 35-40 people out of 100,000, and is a more frequent complication of the coronavirus itself.

At the same time, the results highlight the importance of considering cardiomyopathy in the differential diagnosis of chest pain or dyspnea after vaccination, especially with regard to the already mentioned vaccines with mRNA technology.

