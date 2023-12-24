Index – Tech-Science – Sunken Atlantean world found near Australia

Human tools were found on the former land bridge, which was swallowed by the sea ten thousand years ago.

The once-inhabited area that went under the sea between the northern coast of Australia and Papua New Guinea at the end of the last ice age may have been one and a half times the size of the United Kingdom, about 390,000 square kilometers.

The area connected to Australia, which flourished in the late Pleistocene, may once have been a desert area with rivers and streams, salt water lakes, and a population of between 50 and 500 thousand people.

The area became habitable sometime 60,000 years ago, when sea levels dropped by 120 meters due to the Ice Age, and was submerged again sometime between 12,000 and 9,000 years ago, when rising seas tore apart the Sahul supercontinent and separated New Guinea by sea. , Australia and Tasmania.

The sunken area was not previously thought to be a significant natural or human-inhabited area. However, archaeologists are finding old stone tools and stone carvings on the seabed, and believe that this area was the land link through which later Aboriginal Australians first arrived in the Stone Age.

(New York Post, Science Alert)

