Index – Tech-Science – The designer of the famous Glock pistols, Gaston Glock, has died

The news of Gaston Glock’s death was first announced on his company’s website, where they posted a photo of him and said he died on December 27 (Wednesday). This image was later shared on the company’s Facebook page.

According to the obituary of the French news agency AFP, the Austrian weapons designer was born on July 19, 1929 in Vienna and completed his higher education there. In 1963, he established his own company, which initially did not deal with military equipment, but with civilian consumer goods.

Glock only became active in the military industry in the early 1980s.

At that time, the Austrian government issued tenders for the development of new pistols intended for the Austrian army. The success of the devices designed by Glock lay in the fact that they were made of cheap materials, could be manufactured cost-effectively, were easy to disassemble, were light in weight, reliable, and despite all this, could operate with a relatively large magazine.

Thanks to all of this, the pistols eventually achieved success not only in Austria, but also abroad: they first became popular in the American market, and then they began to be used by police and military forces worldwide. In 2021, Forbes magazine estimated the fortune of Gaston Glock and his family at 1.1 billion dollars, while the value of his company also increased significantly, even in recent years.

Despite his fame, Gaston Glock rarely appeared in public, and despite his success, his private life had a dark side.

In 1999, a business associate tried to kill him for business reasons, but he survived the attack.

In the early 2000s, it was also supported by the extremist Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ). He divorced his wife in 2011 – after 50 years – and she sued him in 2014 for $500 million, alleging financial fraud by Glock, but lost.

After the divorce, Glock remarried and did not disdain lavish parties even in his last years. In 2018, a film was made about his life.

(Cover image: Glock handguns at the DSEI (Defence and Security Equipment International) exhibition at ExCel, in London on September 14, 2021. Photo: Leon Neal / Getty Images Hungary)

