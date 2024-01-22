Index – Tech-Science – The scandal continues to swell: Apple continues to sell its smartwatches without a blood oxygen level meter

As previously reported by Index, the news broke even before Christmas that Apple would suspend the distribution of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 smartwatches in the United States for an indefinite period of time. Behind the surprising decision is the litigation that has been in the background for months, which was initiated by a company called Masimo against the tech giant – according to the former, Apple violated their protected patents and committed a legal violation when the smartwatches based on them were launched on the market.

For a long time it seemed that Apple would manage to find a solution, but in the end they were forced to stop selling Apple Watches – first online and then in their physical stores. Of course, the loss of revenue hit Apple — and the stock — extremely badly, so they made the watches available again just a few days later. At that time, the average user could naively believe that Apple and Masimo had reached some kind of agreement, but it soon became clear that this was not the case.

After several months, Apple and Masimo have not been able to reach an agreement, there is still no ceasefire between the two companies, and Apple has been hit by new blows: if they want to sell their smartwatches, they can only do so after deactivating the blood oxygen level meter.

Fewer features, same price

According to the decision, Apple will start selling the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 devices without the blood oxygen function in the United States from mid-January, until their appeal in the case is decided by the ITC – however, there is a chance that this will still happen won’t happen for months.

According to Apple, this does not affect previously purchased devices of the same type, and the function remains available in them.

Interestingly, the “new” Apple Watch models will still include the Blood Oxygen app, but when the user clicks on it, they will see a message that says: “The Blood Oxygen app is no longer available. Learn more in the Health app on your iPhone“. When users go to the Health app on their iPhone, they’ll see a link to an article on Apple’s website explaining the situation.

What the future will bring?

The limitation of the blood oxygen level meter is therefore only a software one, the company has not changed anything on the hardware – so presumably after the process between Apple and Masimo is completed, the function will also be unlocked in the watches purchased today. The question is, of course, what will happen to the jubilee Apple Watch Series 10 debuting this year, because according to the current lineup, if the relations between the two companies are not settled by September, it may happen that Apple will not launch the new watch.

This may even come in handy for them from the point of view that, according to rumors, they are not at their best with the development of the new watch, but in this case, the Series 9 and Ultra 2 would be the top model in the field of smart watches for a second year – which is again a questionable decision. One thing is for sure: the picture will definitely clear up in the coming days, and the litigation fortunately does not affect the domestic models at all, you can freely choose from them.

