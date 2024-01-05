India and Pakistan in a group in Twenty20 World Cup – T20 World Cup | Cricket

#India #Pakistan #group #Twenty20 #World #Cup #T20 #World #Cup #Cricket

Mumbai: The schedule for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in the US and West Indies in June 2024 has been announced. The first match is between the hosts USA and Canada on June 1. The final match will be played in Barbados on June 29. India is in Group A along with USA, Canada, Ireland and Pakistan. India’s first match is against Ireland on June 5. On June 9, the India-Pakistan thriller will be played in New York.

The India-US match on June 12 is also in New York. The match against Canada on June 15 will also be held in Florida. The last Twenty20 match between India and Pakistan took place in the 2022 World Cup. India had won the match held in Melbourne on the strength of superstar Virat Kohli.

A total of 20 teams are competing in this year’s Twenty20 World Cup. There are a total of 55 matches. Strong England and Australia will come together in Group B. Namibia, Scotland and Oman teams are also in Group B. West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea teams will play in Group C and South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal teams will play in Group D.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will enter the Super Eight round. The US and West Indies are jointly hosting this year’s Twenty20 World Cup. India’s Super Eight matches will be played in Barbados. The World Cup final will also be held in Barbados. It is reported that the Indian team for the World Cup will be announced during the IPL.

