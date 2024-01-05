India and Pakistan in a group in Twenty20 World Cup – T20 World Cup | Cricket

#India #Pakistan #group #Twenty20 #World #Cup #T20 #World #Cup #Cricket

Mumbai: The schedule for the Twenty20 World Cup to be held in the US and West Indies in June 2024 has been announced. The first match is between the hosts USA and Canada on June 1. The final match will be played in Barbados on June 29. India is in Group A along with USA, Canada, Ireland and Pakistan. India’s first match is against Ireland on June 5. On June 9, the India-Pakistan thriller will be played in New York.

The India-US match on June 12 is also in New York. The match against Canada on June 15 will also be held in Florida. The last Twenty20 match between India and Pakistan took place in the 2022 World Cup. India had won the match held in Melbourne on the strength of superstar Virat Kohli.

A total of 20 teams are competing in this year’s Twenty20 World Cup. There are a total of 55 matches. Strong England and Australia will come together in Group B. Namibia, Scotland and Oman teams are also in Group B. West Indies, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea teams will play in Group C and South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal teams will play in Group D.

The top two teams from each of the four groups will enter the Super Eight round. The US and West Indies are jointly hosting this year’s Twenty20 World Cup. India’s Super Eight matches will be played in Barbados. The World Cup final will also be held in Barbados. It is reported that the Indian team for the World Cup will be announced during the IPL.

Also Read:  In Ecuador they assured that Colo Colo has 90 percent of Zubeldía's arrival closed

English Summary:

Twenty 20 World Cup 2024, Schedule Updates

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

SSM influenza vaccine in the Uruapan Center
SSM influenza vaccine in the Uruapan Center
Posted on
The golden music newcomer suffered from depression early and took 12 pills a day to save his mother. He spent all his savings and only had 5 yuan left in his account – Entertainment – Zhongshi News Network
The golden music newcomer suffered from depression early and took 12 pills a day to save his mother. He spent all his savings and only had 5 yuan left in his account – Entertainment – Zhongshi News Network
Posted on
A. Duda’s account contains direct words about his “wife” and her body parts
A. Duda’s account contains direct words about his “wife” and her body parts
Posted on
Dacia is preparing a killer of VW Golf and Skoda Octavia ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Dacia is preparing a killer of VW Golf and Skoda Octavia ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – Auto
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News