India Front’s failure is due to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Trinamool Congress blamed- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | Trinamool Congress | Malayalam news

#India #Fronts #failure #due #Adhir #Ranjan #Chowdhury #Trinamool #Congress #blamed #Adhir #Ranjan #Chowdhury #Trinamool #Congress #Malayalam #news

Kolkata: After Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement that Trinamool will contest the general elections alone, the Trinamool Congress blamed Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary for the failure of the India Front.

Chowdhury is working against the alliance on the instructions of the BJP. The voice is Chaudhary’s but the instructions are from Delhi. Adhir Chaudhary has been speaking the language of BJP for two years. Not even once did he raise the issue of loss of central funds to Bengal. O’Brien said.

At the same time, the Trinamool Congress has also hinted that it will support the Congress if it defeats the BJP in significant seats in the general elections. O’Brien said that in such a situation Trinamool would be part of the front that believed and fought for the constitution and pluralism.

Congress is trying to sideline Mamata Banerjee. Jairam Ramesh said that India Front without Mamata cannot be imagined. Mamata had said that the party has no relation with the Congress in Bengal and that it is the party’s decision to go it alone in Bengal.

English Summary:

Trinamool blames Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for INDIA row, says he belittles Mamata Banerjee

Also Read:  Egyptian-Israeli border clashes deepen security tensions in the region

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

People’s Party public officials banned from having dual party memberships Huang Shanshan: It will be handled in accordance with the procedures
People’s Party public officials banned from having dual party memberships Huang Shanshan: It will be handled in accordance with the procedures
Posted on
“Give him a hundred million”
“Give him a hundred million”
Posted on
Tano Ortiz regrets the draw of Rayados vs. Querétaro – Fox Sports
Tano Ortiz regrets the draw of Rayados vs. Querétaro – Fox Sports
Posted on
Santiago de Cali, headquarters of the first Destination Tourism Summit in Health, Wellness and International Medicine 2024 –
Santiago de Cali, headquarters of the first Destination Tourism Summit in Health, Wellness and International Medicine 2024 –
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News