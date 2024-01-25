India Front’s failure is due to Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: Trinamool Congress blamed- Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury | Trinamool Congress | Malayalam news

#India #Fronts #failure #due #Adhir #Ranjan #Chowdhury #Trinamool #Congress #blamed #Adhir #Ranjan #Chowdhury #Trinamool #Congress #Malayalam #news

Kolkata: After Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement that Trinamool will contest the general elections alone, the Trinamool Congress blamed Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary for the failure of the India Front.

Chowdhury is working against the alliance on the instructions of the BJP. The voice is Chaudhary’s but the instructions are from Delhi. Adhir Chaudhary has been speaking the language of BJP for two years. Not even once did he raise the issue of loss of central funds to Bengal. O’Brien said.

At the same time, the Trinamool Congress has also hinted that it will support the Congress if it defeats the BJP in significant seats in the general elections. O’Brien said that in such a situation Trinamool would be part of the front that believed and fought for the constitution and pluralism.

Congress is trying to sideline Mamata Banerjee. Jairam Ramesh said that India Front without Mamata cannot be imagined. Mamata had said that the party has no relation with the Congress in Bengal and that it is the party’s decision to go it alone in Bengal.

Trinamool blames Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for INDIA row, says he belittles Mamata Banerjee

