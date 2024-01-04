India is moving away from call centers and IT services and into a new direction

#India #moving #call #centers #services #direction

The country’s role in the global value chain remains weak

For years, multinational companies have been setting up labor-intensive operations in India, including services such as IT support, call centers or mobile application development.

Despite being one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India’s position in the global value chain remains weak.

Global value chains are activities that often involve multiple countries in a number of regions. Many everyday products, such as smartphones and cars, involve global value chains – from their design and sourcing of raw materials to assembly and distribution.

Today, nearly 70% of international trade involves global value chains. However, India’s position in them is changing due to government incentives and a digitally oriented economy, writes CNBC.

“When we look at the global value chain, two and a half decades ago everything [в Индия] it was focused on shared services, back-office services and work that can be done cheaply because we have a large, skilled and educated population,” commented Adit Jain, founder of market research firm IMA India.

“But after that, businesses slowly started to realize that we can actually do a lot more, we can create world-class research and development,” adds Jain.

According to a joint study conducted in 2022 by EY and the Confederation of Indian Industry, over 70% of multinational corporations plan to invest in the country in the next 3 to 5 years.

“We estimate that many of the Fortune 500 companies do between 50% and 60% of their global engineering and development in India,” said Rajat Dhawan, managing partner at global consulting firm McKinsey.

Also Read:  Analyst: Interest rates on loans in our country are unreasonably low and are about to rise

Tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft have invested billions of dollars in data centers, while other companies like Verizon, Nokia and Cisco are also betting on India.

Dave West, president of Cisco’s Asia-Pacific region, claims that doing business in India has gotten better and easier over the company’s 28-year history in the country.

Related articles

“We are looking for countries that will help us scale and provide services to the market. At some point in calendar year 2024, you will see Cisco manufacturing in South India,” West shared. “We will make best-in-class routers and switches.”

According to him, Cisco aims to extract $1 billion from its investment in the Indian market.

You can learn more technology news from the Bloomberg TV Bulgaria video.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Only eight “Rally1” cars will start in the Monte Carlo Rally this year – Motoru sports – Sportacentrs.com
Only eight “Rally1” cars will start in the Monte Carlo Rally this year – Motoru sports – Sportacentrs.com
Posted on
Exercise routines according to age
Exercise routines according to age
Posted on
Authors receive their rights
Authors receive their rights
Posted on
Children’s names Noah and Julia remain as popular as ever
Children’s names Noah and Julia remain as popular as ever
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News