India is moving away from call centers and IT services and into a new direction

The country’s role in the global value chain remains weak

For years, multinational companies have been setting up labor-intensive operations in India, including services such as IT support, call centers or mobile application development.

Despite being one of the fastest growing economies in the world, India’s position in the global value chain remains weak.

Global value chains are activities that often involve multiple countries in a number of regions. Many everyday products, such as smartphones and cars, involve global value chains – from their design and sourcing of raw materials to assembly and distribution.

Today, nearly 70% of international trade involves global value chains. However, India’s position in them is changing due to government incentives and a digitally oriented economy, writes CNBC.

“When we look at the global value chain, two and a half decades ago everything [в Индия] it was focused on shared services, back-office services and work that can be done cheaply because we have a large, skilled and educated population,” commented Adit Jain, founder of market research firm IMA India.

“But after that, businesses slowly started to realize that we can actually do a lot more, we can create world-class research and development,” adds Jain.

According to a joint study conducted in 2022 by EY and the Confederation of Indian Industry, over 70% of multinational corporations plan to invest in the country in the next 3 to 5 years.

“We estimate that many of the Fortune 500 companies do between 50% and 60% of their global engineering and development in India,” said Rajat Dhawan, managing partner at global consulting firm McKinsey.

Tech giants like Amazon and Microsoft have invested billions of dollars in data centers, while other companies like Verizon, Nokia and Cisco are also betting on India.

Dave West, president of Cisco’s Asia-Pacific region, claims that doing business in India has gotten better and easier over the company’s 28-year history in the country.

“We are looking for countries that will help us scale and provide services to the market. At some point in calendar year 2024, you will see Cisco manufacturing in South India,” West shared. “We will make best-in-class routers and switches.”

According to him, Cisco aims to extract $1 billion from its investment in the Indian market.

