India Successfully Maneuvers the Aditya-L1 Solar Spacecraft Mission into Halo Orbit

As a significant step for India’s space exploration efforts, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully maneuvered the Aditya-L1 Solar Mission into Halo Orbit, earning praise from NASA Scientist Amitabha Ghosh.

Ghosh, reflecting on India’s scientific achievements, said, “Today India is in most of the scientifically important areas. Then there is ‘Gaganyaan’, which is the human spaceflight section, which is being worked on at present.”

“So, it’s been incredible progress over the last 20 years. Going from having no planetary science program to where we are today, and especially after Aditya’s success, it’s been a really incredible journey.”

As reported Livemintin a significant scientific milestone, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) on Saturday injected the Aditya-L1 spacecraft – the first dedicated solar mission – into orbit of its final destination.

Prime Minister Narenendra Modi and Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh were among the leaders who praised the achievement.

Aditya-L1 has reached Lagrange Point L1, about 1.5 million km from Earth.

The PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 orbiter successfully lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, in September.

The successful launch of the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) maiden solar mission came on the heels of its historic moon landing mission — Chandrayaan-3.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity.

“India created another milestone. India’s first solar observatory, Aditya-L1, achieved its goal. This is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in making the most complex and intricate space missions possible.”

“I join in praising this extraordinary achievement. We will continue to pursue new frontiers of science for the benefit of humanity,” he said in a post on X.

Aditya L1 has seven different payloads on board, to carry out detailed studies of the sun, four of which will observe sunlight and the other three will measure plasma parameters and magnetic fields in-situ.

The largest and most technically challenging payload on the Aditya-L1 is the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph or VELC.