Indian and Seychelles navies have freed two ships hijacked by Somali pirates

These are the latest attacks on ships in the Indian Ocean.

The hijackings off the coast of Somalia have raised concerns about a resurgence of opportunistic pirate raids in the Indian Ocean and added to separate attacks by Iran-backed Yemeni Houthi rebels.

The Houthis have carried out a series of attacks in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden against ships they say are linked to Israel, in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, which has been waging a devastating war between Hamas and Israel since October that has fueled tensions across the Middle East.

As international naval forces have been diverted north from the Gulf of Aden to the Red Sea, there have been fears that pirates, who have re-emerged in the region, will take advantage.

In December, Somali pirates managed to carry out a successful attack for the first time since 2017.

The Indian Navy said it had dispatched its warship INS Sumitra, which was on patrol off Somalia’s eastern coast in the Gulf of Aden, to assist after receiving a distress signal from the Iranian-flagged fishing vessel Iman.

“The fishing vessel has been hijacked by pirates and the crew has been taken hostage,” Indian Navy spokesman Commander Vivek Madhwal said, adding that an Indian warship managed to free the distressed vessel.

INS Sumitra “secured the successful release of all 17 crew members and the vessel,” the spokesman said, but did not provide further details on the operation or the fate of the pirates.

At that time, Seychelles forces helped a Sri Lankan ship hijacked by pirates.

“The Seychellois Special Military Forces very bravely boarded the ship, took full control of the ship and rescued our Sri Lankan brothers,” said a statement from the office of Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan.

Colombo’s navy announced the hijacking over the weekend, saying Somali pirates seized the Lorenzo Putha-4 on Saturday about 840 nautical miles (1,556 km) southeast of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

The head of the Seychelles Defense Forces, Brigadier General Michael Rosette, said that “Seychelles authorities were informed of the attack on Saturday”.

“The ship is on its way to [sostinę] Victoria or will come to port tomorrow,” he added.

It was not immediately clear whether the vessel freed by Seychelles forces was the Lorenzo Putha-4.

Piracy off the coast of Somalia reached its peak in 2011, when armed attackers carried out attacks for as much as 3.6 thousand. km off the coast of Somalia in the Indian Ocean, but in recent years its extent has decreased significantly.

Last month, Somali pirates seized the bulker MV Ruen.

On December 16, Somali pirates seized a Bulgarian-owned and Maltese-flagged vessel 380 nautical miles (704 km) east of the Yemeni island of Socotra.

The pirates took the MV Ruen and the remaining 17 crew members to Somalia’s semi-autonomous Puntland state, after handing over one injured sailor to the custody of the Indian Navy.

