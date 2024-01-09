Indian PM’s holiday post touched by Deputy Minister of Maldives, Indian citizens are happy

#Indian #PMs #holiday #post #touched #Deputy #Minister #Maldives #Indian #citizens #happy

Jakarta –

Indian citizens do not accept three Maldivian deputy ministers insulting Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi. They boycotted holidays to the Maldives.

The cancellation of Indian citizens’ holidays to the Maldives was celebrated on social media with the hashtag #BoycottMaldives. The hashtag became a global trend, including celebrities, artists and well-known Indian figures who also echoed the hashtag.

Reporting from NDTVTuesday (9/1/2024) the case started with PM Modi’s post when he visited Lakshadweep, an island region in India which is one of eight union territory India in the Arabian Sea.

PM Modi shared photos and videos of him snorkeling and relaxing on a beach on the island. The post was commented on by three Maldives deputy ministers, Maryam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef, and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid.

Initially, Deputy Minister at the Maldives Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts Abdulla Mahzoom Majid commented on PM Modi’s post on X by saying that India would face big challenges if it competed with the Maldives in beach tourism. The tweet also called India dirty and smelly.

The tweet was later deleted. However, Indian netizens had already recorded and distributed the tweet.

Another deputy minister added to the heat by calling Modi a clown, terrorist and Israeli puppet on social media platform X.

Seeing these comments, Indian citizens were angry. They responded by collectively canceling their vacation to the Maldives.

Top Bollywood artists, such as Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and John Abraham have begun praising the beauty of the islands in Lakshadweep. They together invite Indian citizens to

“So cool to see His Excellency PM Narendrabhai Modi at the beautiful, clean and stunning Lakshadweep Beach,” Salman Khan tweeted.

Cricket legends including Sachin Tendulkar, Venkatesh Prasad and Aakash Chopra also responded to the issue. Tendulkar emphasized Indian citizens to better explore Indian islands, such as Lakshadweep.

Indians cancel holidays to Maldives

Quoted from Money Control, Indian citizens cancel holidays, plane tickets and hotels in the Maldives. They announced the cancellation of travel plans via social media, even posting pictures of canceled hotels and hotel reservations.

Online travel agency (OTA) EaseMyTrip, headquartered in India, also closed flight bookings to Maldives.

“In solidarity with our nation, @EaseMyTrip has suspended all flight bookings to the Maldives,” CEO & Co-founder, EaseMyTrip, told X.

It is predicted that EaseMyTrip’s decision will not have a wide impact and will only cause small ripples. The platform controls only 8.1% of India’s online travel agency market.

Maldives suspends 3 deputy ministers who insulted India

In Algeriathe Maldives government imposed sanctions on three ministers who made derogatory statements about PM Modi on social media.

“Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid who all work in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Information and Arts were disciplined for their comments on Modi on social media,” a senior government official told on Sunday.

Watch the video “BPOM says EG-DEG contaminated syrup in the Maldives is not available in RI”

(sym/fem)