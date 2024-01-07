Indian space mission to study sun reaches destination | Domestic

#Indian #space #mission #study #sun #reaches #destination #Domestic

NEW DELHI – An Indian spacecraft intended to observe the sun has reached its destination after a months-long flight through space. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India presented this on social media as a new milestone for his country’s space program.

India launched the Aditya-L1 in early September. The space probe has since covered a distance of approximately 1.5 million kilometers. That is only a fraction of the total distance from the Earth to the Sun. The probe has equipment to monitor the outer layers of the star.

The Indian space program has achieved success before. Last year, India became the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole. Russia then also attempted to land an unmanned aircraft there, but it failed.

Lunch Update

Daily update of the most important news during lunch.