Indian space mission to study sun reaches destination | Domestic

#Indian #space #mission #study #sun #reaches #destination #Domestic

NEW DELHI – An Indian spacecraft intended to observe the sun has reached its destination after a months-long flight through space. Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India presented this on social media as a new milestone for his country’s space program.

India launched the Aditya-L1 in early September. The space probe has since covered a distance of approximately 1.5 million kilometers. That is only a fraction of the total distance from the Earth to the Sun. The probe has equipment to monitor the outer layers of the star.

The Indian space program has achieved success before. Last year, India became the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole. Russia then also attempted to land an unmanned aircraft there, but it failed.

Lunch Update

Daily update of the most important news during lunch.

Also Read:  Will The Finals be the major competitor of Call of Duty: Warzone?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Petel.bg – news – Bloomberg: Don’t keep your money in dollars
Petel.bg – news – Bloomberg: Don’t keep your money in dollars
Posted on
The Vulcan rocket is awaiting its premiere – Kosmonautix.cz
The Vulcan rocket is awaiting its premiere – Kosmonautix.cz
Posted on
Romanians who will have a pension increase of 112%, after the increase
Romanians who will have a pension increase of 112%, after the increase
Posted on
Bayer Leverkusen: A stroke of fate for Bayer professional: Amine Adli cries for his mother | Sports
Bayer Leverkusen: A stroke of fate for Bayer professional: Amine Adli cries for his mother | Sports
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News