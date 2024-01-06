Indian spacecraft reaches destination for sun observation after long journey | Tech

#Indian #spacecraft #reaches #destination #sun #observation #long #journey #Tech

Jan 6, 2024 at 2:58 PM Update: an hour ago

An Indian spacecraft has reached its destination after a months-long journey through space. The space probe will observe the sun from there.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented the end of space travel as a new milestone for his country’s space program.

India launched the Aditya-L1 in early September. The space probe has since covered a distance of approximately 1.5 million kilometers. That is only a fraction of the total distance from the Earth to the Sun. The probe has equipment to monitor the outer layers of the sun.

The Indian space program has achieved success before. Last year, India became the first country to successfully land a spacecraft on the moon’s south pole. Russia then also attempted to land an unmanned aircraft there, but it failed.

Image: AFP

