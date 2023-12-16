Indian tourist seduced by Thai ladyboy, but her Rp. 89 million bracelet disappears

#Indian #tourist #seduced #Thai #ladyboy #million #bracelet #disappears

Pattaya –

An Indian tourist will never forget his holiday to Thailand. He meets a lady boy who tempts him to the point of losing valuables.

Reporting from the Bangkok Post on Saturday (16/12/2023), the Indian tourist’s name was Kolal Avisake (40). Like a tourist, he chose Pattaya as one of his holiday destinations.

The man then took a walk on Pattaya Walking Street. He stopped at a shop and met a lady boy named Saranphat Bovornkitnukorn (39).

When they first met, the lady boy approached Kolal. They told each other a long story and Kolal was fascinated.

After arriving at the hotel, the tourist realized that his gold bracelet was missing. Not a cheap item, the bracelet was purchased for 200,000 Baht or around Rp. 89 million.

The Indian tourist then reported to the police, he suspected the lady boy of being a thief. Authorities then viewed CCTV in the shop. It was seen that the lady boy approached the tourist and stole the bracelet from her hand.

The police immediately looked for the lady boy’s residence. He was also raided at his condominium in Sor Khao Noi A. Coincidentally, he was there and immediately arrested by the police.

After being taken to the police station, Saranphat did not admit to the theft. The police are now investigating the theft case against this Indian tourist further.

