Indian tourist seduced by Thai ladyboy, but her Rp. 89 million bracelet disappears

#Indian #tourist #seduced #Thai #ladyboy #million #bracelet #disappears

Pattaya

An Indian tourist will never forget his holiday to Thailand. He meets a lady boy who tempts him to the point of losing valuables.

Reporting from the Bangkok Post on Saturday (16/12/2023), the Indian tourist’s name was Kolal Avisake (40). Like a tourist, he chose Pattaya as one of his holiday destinations.

The man then took a walk on Pattaya Walking Street. He stopped at a shop and met a lady boy named Saranphat Bovornkitnukorn (39).

When they first met, the lady boy approached Kolal. They told each other a long story and Kolal was fascinated.

After arriving at the hotel, the tourist realized that his gold bracelet was missing. Not a cheap item, the bracelet was purchased for 200,000 Baht or around Rp. 89 million.

The Indian tourist then reported to the police, he suspected the lady boy of being a thief. Authorities then viewed CCTV in the shop. It was seen that the lady boy approached the tourist and stole the bracelet from her hand.

The police immediately looked for the lady boy’s residence. He was also raided at his condominium in Sor Khao Noi A. Coincidentally, he was there and immediately arrested by the police.

After being taken to the police station, Saranphat did not admit to the theft. The police are now investigating the theft case against this Indian tourist further.

Watch the video “Plankton causes the Thai sea to become a ‘dead zone'”

(bnl/wsw)

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Turkish central bank boss to return to live with parents due to high inflation | Economy
Posted on
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Laptop with 64-core AMD EPYC processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080? In China it is possible
Posted on
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
‘Home Alone’ star goes crazy over the same question: “I want them to stop”
Posted on
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
The FCZ loses in St. Gallen: “The title is taken,” says Zeidler – Henriksen sees it completely differently
Posted on
Tags
African akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco rain Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan today Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News