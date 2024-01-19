Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Xbox and PC later this year

Microsoft and MachineGames unveiled the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle game during the Developer Direct.

It was already known that MachineGames – the developer behind the modern Wolfenstein games – was working on an Indiana Jones game, but now the game has actually been shown. The name has also been announced. The name leaked earlier this month.

The game has a first-person perspective, although the camera sometimes switches to third person – for example during cutscenes or when Indiana Jones is climbing. The main character’s appearance is based on a young Harrison Ford, the actor who plays the character in the films. The voice is provided by Troy Baker, known for his role as Joel in The Last of Us games.

The game’s story takes place between the films Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. When Indiana Jones encounters a burglar in the shape of a giant man at Marshall College who steals a relic, the adventurer travels to Vatican City to find out more. Other locations players will visit include Egypt and the Himalayas.

In battle, players can not only shoot guns, but also fight with their fists or use the iconic whip. Puzzles also play an important role in the game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will release sometime later this year on Xbox Series X and S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass. An exact release date has not yet been announced. The revelation can be viewed below. You can also read more on Xbox Wire.

