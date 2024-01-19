Indiana Jones and the Great Circle officially unveiled

#Indiana #Jones #Great #Circle #officially #unveiled

It’s taken a while, but MachineGames has finally shown the first images of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. The game takes place between the films of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. And good news: because the title will be released this year for Xbox Series and PC!

In the game, Indy comes face to face with the Nazis, as during the year 1937 the obscure Germans are looking for an ancient force connected to The Great Circle. Obviously, as Indiana Jones, you are the only one who can stop them.

As the iconic archaeologist and grave robber, you will travel the world to uncover mysteries and discover one of the greatest secrets ever known. Some of the locations you will visit: Marshall College, the Vatican, the pyramids of Egypt, the sunken temples of Sukhothai and much more.

Note that the game has a first-person view instead of third-person. Although the camera does switch to third-person during certain animations. Similar to Deus Ex. During your adventure you can also use Indiana Jones’ iconic whip. Not only as a weapon, but also as a tool to traverse the environments.