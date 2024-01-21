Indiana Jones is back (again), but not in theaters this time

#Indiana #Jones #theaters #time

A Harrison Ford played by Indiana Jones, we last met him in 2023, in cinemas, the fifth Indy film, the Indiana Jones and the Wheel of Fortune in the framework of what was theoretically the last moving adventure of the very old archeology professor. Of course, this does not mean that we will never meet the beloved hero again, and to confirm this, on January 18, MachineGames, part of the Bethesda game publisher acquired by Microsoft, presented the Indiana Jones and the Great Circle the first trailer of the video game.

Harrison Ford lends his face to the character of Jones in the game, which will be released for Xbox Series X and S consoles and PC later this year, but his voice is well known in gamer circles Troy Baker give it – the acting legend probably couldn’t have been persuaded to speak the entire script of a video game into a microphone even for a lot of money.

The story is Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusader guides the players to the period between: at the beginning of the game, we are specifically in 1937, Dr. Jones prevents the theft of a very valuable relic, which then leads to another great adventure, through the heart of the Vatican to the depths of the Egyptian pyramids, to the peaks of the snow-covered Himalayas, but we will Thailand and the lush jungles and sunken temples of Sukhothai. Of course, we will also have a charming companion, Gina Lombardi, a reporter by profession, who will help our hero wind up the threads of the story.

The gameplay includes both internal (TPS) and external parts, so you can use Jones’s iconic whip in FPS view, and in addition there will be quite cinematic walkthroughs, and of course there will be puzzles that reveal secrets, skill parts, close combat, stealth, and firearms are also not missing from the professor from his repertoire.

According to the promises, the game will be available for the aforementioned platforms (PC and Xbox Series consoles) this year, but due to Microsoft’s acquisition, the program will not appear on Sony’s platform, the PlayStation 5. Xbox Game Pass subscribers, on the other hand, will be able to try it on the day of release, at no extra cost.