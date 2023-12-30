Indianapolis 500 winner Gil de Ferran dies at 56

#Indianapolis #winner #Gil #Ferran #dies

The winner of the 2003 Indianapolis 500, Gil de Ferrandied this Friday at the age of 56 while competing with his son at The Concourse Club in Florida.

Gil de Ferran would have died of a heart attack

According to the Associated Press, the Brazilian motorsports legend suffered a heart attack while competing with his son on a circuit in Florida.

De Ferran began his career in the world of motorsports in the British Formula 3where he lost the title in 1991 to Rubens Barrichello y David CoulthardHowever, he had his revenge the following year and was crowned.

His greatest success would come in the United States, where he had a brilliant career. He won two consecutive titles of the CART in 2000 and 2001; He achieved a total of 12 victories between the IndyCar and CART in a career that spanned from 1995 to 2003.

Also read Francisco Fernández

His greatest success was the Indianapolis 500.

His most important triumph came in 2003 when he won the Indianapolis 500 piloting to Roger Penskebeating his teammate Helio Castroneves at the finish line. It was his fourth and last participation in the 500.

His racing career included a stint in what was then known as American Le Mans Series, in which he won five of the ten races contested in 2009 with his Ferran Motorsports Acura ARX-01b team. They finished the year as runners-up in the championship.

De Ferran also holds the record average speed on a closed circuit in history: 386 km/h in it California Speedway in October 2000.

Also, he worked as sports director for the team BAR-Honda Formula 1 from 2005 to 2007. He would later play a similar role at McLaren from 2018 to 2021, later becoming a consultant to the team.

Arrow McLaren said goodbye to Gil de Ferran with an emotional message: “Everyone at McLaren Racing is shocked and deeply saddened to know that we have lost a beloved member of our McLaren family. We send our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones of Gil de Ferran”.

Also read Martín Mena

“Gil was an important and integral part of our racing team. He was a formidable force on and off the track and left a lasting impact on everyone who raced and worked alongside him. He will be missed at McLaren Racing.”