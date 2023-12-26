Indians film music videos on the Big Island

A tourist and cultural opportunity. From December 10 to 22, Madagascar hosted a production team from the Bollywood film industry for the filming of video clips, highlighting the country’s tourism assets. The cities of Toliara and Antananarivo were chosen for their potential to present the tourist and historical wealth of Madagascar.

This project, supported by the National Tourism Office of Madagascar (ONTM), in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism (Mintour), is financed by the Pôle Intégré de Croissance Pic project. “The main objective of this initiative is to promote Madagascar as a tourist destination to the Indian market. We are convinced that to increase the number of tourists, we must raise awareness of Madagascar. India is a crucial local market, and this collaboration strengthens our positioning in this market,” underlines Diana Rasoanaivo, Chief of Staff of Mintour.

Three Bollywood stars, Choudhary Pratibha, Deepak Joshi and Singh Mairina, actively participate in the clip, accompanied by five producers and technicians from the Bollywood agency “Downtown Records PVT LTD”. “I really like Madagascar, the landscape is magnificent, the roads are good, the people are all smiling,” adds Deepak Joshi, famous influencer in India. Iconic places such as the Sarondrano peninsula, the Reniala reserve, and historical sites in Antananarivo will be highlighted in the video clip.

Nicole Rafalimananjara

