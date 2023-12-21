India’s Aditya-L1 solar mission is nearing its goal, to reach Lagrange Point 1 in the first week of January

#Indias #AdityaL1 #solar #mission #nearing #goal #reach #Lagrange #Point #week #January

The much-awaited Aditya-L1, India’s maiden solar observatory mission, is all set to reach its destination at Lagrange Point 1 (L1) in the first week of January 2024. Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister, revealed this exciting development, marking an important milestone for the mission launched in February 2023.

After an arduous journey stretching some 1.5 million kilometers from Earth, Aditya-L1 is expected to revolutionize solar research from L1’s strategic and advantageous position, ideal for observing the Sun.

Aditya-L1 recently achieved a historic feat by capturing a comprehensive image of the Sun. Utilizing the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) integrated in the mission, these images were obtained in the 200-400 nm wavelength range. SUIT uses a series of scientific filters to intricately capture the Sun’s photosphere and chromosphere within a specific spectrum of wavelengths. The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) said these observations will allow scientists to probe more deeply into the dynamic interactions in the sun’s magnetized atmosphere, providing valuable insights and precise constraints on the influence of solar radiation on Earth’s climate.

The released images reveal distinctive features such as sunspots, the solar surface, and quiet regions of the Sun, which are prominently highlighted in the Mg II h image. This revelation reveals groundbreaking insights into the intricate details of the Sun’s photosphere and chromosphere. SUIT’s follow-up observations play an important role in improving our understanding of the dynamic interactions in the sun’s magnetized atmosphere, helping to establish precise constraints on the impact of solar radiation on the Earth. climate.

Meanwhile, the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is preparing for critical tests related to the Gaganyaan manned space flight program. These tests include evaluation of the crew module and abort system, important steps before an orbital test flight planned for 2024. The Gaganyaan mission aims to propel Indian astronauts into space by 2025, pending successful completion of the milestone in the near future. .

