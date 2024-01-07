India’s First Solar Observation Mission is a Success, Aditya-L1 Successfully Reaches Target Position

#Indias #Solar #Observation #Mission #Success #AdityaL1 #Successfully #Reaches #Target #Position

Liputan6.com, New Delhi – India on Saturday (6/1/2024) successfully completed its first observation mission to the Sun.

Aditya-L1 has succeeded in reaching its target position to be able to continue observing the Sun. The spacecraft has been traveling towards the Sun for four months since liftoff on September 2, 2023.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) launched it just days after India made history by becoming the first country to land near the south pole of the Moon.

Reported BBCSunday (7/1/2023), Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it was “a historical milestone” and “an extraordinary achievement”.

Via his official X account, Modi said: “This is a testament to the relentless dedication of our scientists in making the most complex space missions possible.”

India’s first space mission to study the largest object in the solar system was named after Surya, the Hindu god of the Sun, also known as Aditya. Meanwhile L1 stands for Lagrange point 1 – the exact place between the Sun and Earth that the spacecraft has now reached.

According to the European Space Agency, a Lagrange point is the point at which the gravitational forces of two large bodies – such as the Sun and the Earth – cancel each other out, allowing a spacecraft to “hover”.

L1 is located 1.5 million km (932,000 miles) from Earth, which is 1 percent of the Earth-Sun distance.

The final maneuver was carried out on Saturday at around 16:00 Indian time (10:30 GMT) to place Aditya in L1 orbit, Times of India report.

Also Read:  Earth's Gravity Turns Out To Be Able To Tear Asteroids That Attack Us

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

World on the Verge of War Again, China Drops New ‘Bomb’ on US
World on the Verge of War Again, China Drops New ‘Bomb’ on US
Posted on
Poste Italiane is hiring new postmen, you need a diploma: here’s how to apply
Poste Italiane is hiring new postmen, you need a diploma: here’s how to apply
Posted on
Intel vs. AMD – it’s worth building a PC on these foundations today – PCW
Intel vs. AMD – it’s worth building a PC on these foundations today – PCW
Posted on
Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who pushed her boyfriend to kill her mother? | Media and Culture
Who is Gypsy Rose Blanchard, who pushed her boyfriend to kill her mother? | Media and Culture
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News