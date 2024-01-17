INDIBA launches a sophisticated program to support the emotional and personal well-being of its employees

#INDIBA #launches #sophisticated #program #support #emotional #personal #wellbeing #employees

Reaffirms INDIBA’s commitment to the well-being of workers, addressing the challenge of work stress and promoting a healthy and productive work environment

INDIBA has launched a Program to Promote the Emotional, Psychological and Personal Well-being of its Staff. The program, designed by the consulting firm BH Bienestar, reaffirms INDIBA’s serious commitment to the well-being of workers, addressing the challenge of work stress and promoting a healthy and productive work environment.

The program stands out for its comprehensive approach, its adaptability to different cultural and linguistic environments, as well as its commitment to the well-being and satisfaction of employees, aligning with the values ​​and objectives of INDIBA in the health sector.

The initiative, which provides service to all INDIBA employees, regardless of where they carry out their activity, considers each employee as a WHOLE. A complete and 360 approach for the comprehensive care and well-being of people and responds to INDIBA’s vision of accompanying its staff both in the work and personal spheres.

Two main areas of activity

The Program contemplates two main areas of activity. The first has to do with Emotional Wellbeing Care, and includes free and confidential psychological assistance, skills coaching sessions, individual programs, educational webinars, a well-being portal and a mobile application.

The second addresses Personal Wellbeing Care and includes services such as personal assistance and legal and financial advice, providing resources and solutions to everyday problems that affect the well-being of employees.

In addition, six Specific Wellbeing Programs have been implemented to address specific issues, accessible to all staff.

“We want not only to be a company for our employees, but one of them – says Nieves Arias, HR Director of INDIBA – that is why we have created and intensely promote this very innovative project where we stand next to each of our colleagues. Helping them at all times whether they face physical, emotional or family problems. We already work with some of our employees with stress problems, administrative procedures, births, inheritances, etc. and the truth is that it is being a success. Of all the projects I have achieved in my work life, the support for the emotional and personal well-being of those of us who make up the large Indiba family is the one that satisfies me the most. It is especially gratifying when a colleague stops you in the hallway to explain her experience and thanks you because INDIBA has implemented BH Bienestar”.

Development

At the main headquarters in Spain, INDIBA offers its employees unlimited psychology and coaching sessions, as well as the support of personal, legal and financial advisors. In subsidiaries outside Spain, similar services are offered in several languages, including Spanish, Portuguese and English. Employees can access these services through a mobile app, web portal, or customer service phone line.

The program guarantees complete confidentiality, with a focus on the well-being and personal growth of employees. In addition, it offers guidance to Human Resources management for the management of specific situations.

“The first results confirm a positive and rewarding response from employees, reflected in a high level of commitment in the company surveys, with 92.21% of high or very high commitment. The initiative not only benefits employees individual level, but also contributes positively to the culture and general performance of INDIBA” indicates Nieves Arias.

According to the European Network for Workplace Health Promotion (ENWHP), every euro invested in employee assistance programs can save between 2.5 and 4.8 euros in absenteeism costs. Additionally, happy and satisfied employees are more loyal, productive and creative.