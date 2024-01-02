Indispensable Hollywood legend (91) is not thinking about quitting anytime soon

Hollywood has many legends. Just take 93-year-old Clint Eastwood, who will soon be releasing his last film Juror #2 comes.

But what about the 91-year-old composer John Williams, who is responsible for so many iconic theme songs that we no longer even have to name them. Because everyone knows at least one.

No end in sight yet
He recently provided the soundtrack for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny and indicated that this could well be his last project.

However, in an end-of-year interview with The Sunday Times, he says he may be planning to stick around for a while, much to the delight of fans. Then the right project has to come along:

Keep an open mind
“If a film is offered that I am extremely interested in and with a schedule that I can handle, then I wouldn’t want to rule anything out. Everything is possible. Only our limitations may hold us back.”.

