individual functions can be uninstalled – SMARTmania.cz

Microsoft will release a new major version of Windows over the next year. At the moment it is not clear what it will be called, but it will apparently be based on the current “elevens”. The new version of Windows will put a lot of emphasis on artificial intelligence, but if you are afraid of it or do not trust it, we have good news for you – Microsoft will not force you to use it.

Windows 11’s current AI capabilities aren’t dazzling, they’re basically a few webcam effects. But the next version will be many times better – the system should involve artificial intelligence in search, in improving the quality of games, in editing wallpapers on the desktop, etc. You can learn more about the upcoming improvements in our article from last week.

Importantly, if you don’t want to let artificial intelligence into your privacy, you will be able to deactivate or uninstall it. In the test version of Windows 11, there is a hidden feature that adds the item “AI components” to the system Settings. This item will probably be used to display a list of system components that use artificial intelligence, and from there you can disable or uninstall those components.

Currently, this menu is just a copy of the “System Components” menu, but we have no doubt that with the next version of Windows, adequate items will appear in it. At the moment, we have no idea whether the Copilot function will also be removed from the system in this way.

AI functions in the Windows 11 system will probably require modern processors with their own neural coprocessor, several of which were introduced by Intel last week, and rival AMD also has a few on the market. Owners of computers with “older” processors without their own neural unit are unlikely to get access to AI functions, at least not to those that will be run directly on the device. Copilot is a cloud-based feature, so it should work on every Windows 11 computer.

